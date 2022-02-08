  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11

    ED claimed to have seized Rs 10 crore in cash and valuables from Bhupinder and his partner Sandeep Kumar during the January 18 and 19 raids.  
     

    Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Enforcement Directorate custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh, has been extended by a local court on Tuesday for three more days in the illegal sand mining case.

    On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Bhupinder Singh, aka Honey Singh. ED arrested Bhupinder Singh after carrying out raids at his premises and other business partners' locations. The raids were carried out in different places including, Mohali, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Pathankot. 

    The ED claimed to have seized Rs 10 crore in cash and valuables from Bhupinder and his partner Sandeep Kumar during the January 18 and 19 raids.  

    According to the agency, Bhupinder Singh, Kumar, and Kudrat Deep Singh launched a firm named Provider Overseas Consultancy Limited in 2018 with 33.33 per cent stakes each. As per the available audit report on the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs website, the firm had a turnover of Rs 18.77 lakh in 2019-2020.

    Bhupinder Singh was interrogated for eight hours by the investigating agency. Singh was summoned to Jalandhar for questioning in connection with the cash case, and he could not respond to many of them. The ED team later apprehended him. 

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    The Congress party lashes out at the Centre action of arresting Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had deployed its 'Election Department' ED just 15 days before the election because PM Modi is facing defeat in Punjab. He added that the people of Punjab are paying the price for their support for the farmers' protest. He said the 'fake raid and arrest' favour the BJP's 'Chote Modi,' i.e., Kejriwal, who has also notified the farm laws. Digging up the 6-year-old case against Channi's nephew is a smear campaign against Channi's reputation. 

    Following the arrest, the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, Channi accomplished much in just 111 days. It takes 4 to 5 years for people to engage in such corruption. It's unfortunate. Punjab's people deserve an honest government, and they are watching.  

    Also Read: Inside story of why ED arrested Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Honey

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest'

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Rise of Charanjit Singh Channi, from unpopular leader to people’s person

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to get 60 plus seats Congress losing due to factionalism predicts poll gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    All 7 Indian Army soldiers hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

    All 7 Indian Army soldiers hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP's vote share declining-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP’s vote share declining

    Hijab row Karnataka schools colleges to remain closed for 3 days gcw

    Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges to remain closed for 3 days

    Dharam Sansad case: Relief for Yati Narsinghanand, granted bail in Haridwar hate speech case-dnm

    Dharam Sansad case: Relief for Yati Narsinghanand, granted bail in Haridwar hate speech case

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to get 60 plus seats Congress losing due to factionalism predicts poll gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    All 7 Indian Army soldiers hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

    All 7 Indian Army soldiers hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?-ayh

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP's vote share declining-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP’s vote share declining

    football la liga Barcelona iconic stadium to be re-branded as Spotify Camp Nou

    Barcelona's iconic stadium to be re-branded as Spotify Camp Nou?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon