Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11

The Enforcement Directorate custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh, has been extended by a local court on Tuesday for three more days in the illegal sand mining case.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Bhupinder Singh, aka Honey Singh. ED arrested Bhupinder Singh after carrying out raids at his premises and other business partners' locations. The raids were carried out in different places including, Mohali, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Pathankot.

The ED claimed to have seized Rs 10 crore in cash and valuables from Bhupinder and his partner Sandeep Kumar during the January 18 and 19 raids.

According to the agency, Bhupinder Singh, Kumar, and Kudrat Deep Singh launched a firm named Provider Overseas Consultancy Limited in 2018 with 33.33 per cent stakes each. As per the available audit report on the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs website, the firm had a turnover of Rs 18.77 lakh in 2019-2020.

Bhupinder Singh was interrogated for eight hours by the investigating agency. Singh was summoned to Jalandhar for questioning in connection with the cash case, and he could not respond to many of them. The ED team later apprehended him.

The Congress party lashes out at the Centre action of arresting Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had deployed its 'Election Department' ED just 15 days before the election because PM Modi is facing defeat in Punjab. He added that the people of Punjab are paying the price for their support for the farmers' protest. He said the 'fake raid and arrest' favour the BJP's 'Chote Modi,' i.e., Kejriwal, who has also notified the farm laws. Digging up the 6-year-old case against Channi's nephew is a smear campaign against Channi's reputation.

Following the arrest, the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, Channi accomplished much in just 111 days. It takes 4 to 5 years for people to engage in such corruption. It's unfortunate. Punjab's people deserve an honest government, and they are watching.

