PM Narendra Modi receives Oman’s highest civilian honour during his Muscat visit, marking 70 years of India-Oman ties as he pushes CEPA, trade expansion and future-focused partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate’s highest civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, marking a key moment in his official visit to the Gulf nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The honour comes during PM Modi’s three-nation tour, with Oman being the third leg after visits to Jordan and Ethiopia, where he was earlier awarded the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, that country’s highest civilian decoration.

With this, PM Modi has now received 29 foreign State awards, reflecting India’s growing diplomatic engagement across regions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Full List of PM Modi's Foreign Awards

2025

Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia

The Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis - Namibia

Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross - Brazil

The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'

The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana

'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus

Mithra Vibhushana Award - Sri Lanka

Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean - Mauritius

2024

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer - Kuwait

The Order of Excellence - Guyana

Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award

The Dominica Award of Honour

The Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger - Nigeria

Order of St. Andrews the Apostle - Russia

Order of the Druk Gyalpo - Bhutan

2023

Grand Cross of the Order of Honour - Greece

Grand Cross the Legion of Honour - France

Order of the Nile - Egypt

Companion of the Order of Fiji

Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu - Papua New Guinea's

Ebakl Award - Palau Island

2020

Legion of Merit by the US Government

2019

Order of Zayed Award - UAE

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin - Maldives

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance - Bahrain

2018

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award

2016

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan - Afghanistan

The King Abdulaziz Sash - Saudi Arabia

Visit Marks 70 Years of India-Oman Diplomatic Ties

The Prime Minister’s visit to Oman coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. Addressing engagements in Muscat, PM Modi said the milestone represented “the trust and friendship built over centuries.”

He highlighted the centuries-old maritime trading ties between the two countries, from Mandvi to Muscat, noting that these historical links continue to form the basis of strong commercial engagement today.

CEPA Blueprint for Shared Future: PM Modi

During his address at the India-Oman Business Forum, PM Modi called upon business leaders to fully leverage the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which he described as “the blueprint for India-Oman shared future.”

He said CEPA would infuse new energy in bilateral trade and investment ties and open avenues for mutual growth, innovation and employment.

The Business Forum saw participation from leading representatives in sectors including energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, financial services, green development, education and connectivity.

India’s Economic Strength Amid Global Uncertainty

Highlighting India’s economic trajectory, the Prime Minister said the country was on track to become the third largest economy in the world, driven by next generation reforms, policy predictability, good governance and high investor confidence.

He pointed to India’s over 8% growth in the last quarter, stating that such performance amid global uncertainty underscored the economy’s resilience and inherent strengths.

PM Modi also said India was working at speed and scale to build world-class infrastructure, logistics, connectivity, trusted supply chains, manufacturing capacity and green growth, aimed at improving “ease of living” and “ease of doing business.”

Call to Expand Beyond Traditional Sectors

The Prime Minister urged Omani businesses to look beyond traditional areas such as oil and gas, petrochemicals and fertilisers, and explore opportunities in green energy, solar parks, energy storage, smart grids, agri-tech, fintech, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

He proposed the creation of an India-Oman Agri Innovation Hub and an India-Oman Innovation Bridge, describing them as “not just ideas, but invitation to invest, to innovate and to build the future together.”

Strategic Partnership Reaffirmed

PM Modi appreciated the participation of business leaders at the forum and called on them to combine enterprise with policy to fully realise the potential of CEPA.

He reaffirmed that India and Oman are strategic partners, committed to stability, growth and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

Diaspora Outreach in Muscat

The Prime Minister also addressed a large gathering of the Indian community in Muscat, which included more than 700 students from Indian schools.

Noting that Indian schools in Oman are marking 50 years of establishment this year, PM Modi said diversity is the foundation of Indian culture, a value that enables Indians to integrate seamlessly wherever they live.

He added that co-existence and cooperation have been hallmarks of the Indian diaspora, strengthening ties between India and host nations.