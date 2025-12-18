Born into extreme poverty in Rajasthan, Deepesh Kumari’s inspiring journey from a one-room home to becoming an IAS officer proves that determination, education, and relentless hard work can truly change one’s destiny.

No matter how challenging life may be, determination and hard work can turn dreams into reality. The inspiring story of Deepesh Kumari from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, proves this truth. Raised in extreme poverty, Deepesh overcame every obstacle to become an IAS officer, showing that dedication can rewrite destiny.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Childhood Marked by Hardship

Deepesh grew up in a family of seven living in a single room for nearly 25 years. Her father, Govind Kumar, supported the family by selling pakoras and snacks on the streets. Despite financial hardships and limited resources, Deepesh remained focused on her studies, never allowing circumstances to define her future.

A bright student since childhood, Deepesh scored 98% in Class 10 and 89% in Class 12. She pursued a B.Tech from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur, followed by an M.Tech from IIT Bombay. Though she worked in a private company for a year, her ambition went beyond a corporate career, she aspired to serve the nation as an IAS officer.

UPSC Journey: Failure Turned Into Triumph

Deepesh appeared for the UPSC exam in 2020 but did not succeed. Instead of giving up, she moved to Delhi and continued preparing using her savings. Her perseverance paid off in 2021 when she secured an All India Rank of 93 and ranked fourth in the EWS category. She became an IAS officer of the 2022 batch and was allotted the Jharkhand cadre.

An Inspiration for the Entire Family

Deepesh’s success transformed her family’s future. One brother is studying MBBS at AIIMS Guwahati, her sister works as a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, and another brother is pursuing education in Latur. Deepesh often credits her father’s sacrifices for her strength, saying his struggles gave her the courage to never give up.

Deepesh Kumari’s journey is a powerful reminder that dreams know no boundaries. With perseverance, discipline, and faith, even the most difficult circumstances can be overcome. Today, she stands as a role model for thousands of young aspirants across the country.