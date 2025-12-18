Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested three drug smugglers, recovering 4.5 kg of heroin and a pistol. The accused, part of a cross-border narco-smuggling cartel, were reportedly in contact with a foreign-based handler via social media.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested three drug smugglers and seized 4.5 kilograms of heroin and one pistol. In a post on X on Thursday, the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, informed that the accused were involved in heroin and illegal arms trafficking.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The police have registered an FIR under the NDPS Act and Arms Act at PS Gate Hakima, in Amritsar. According to preliminary investigations, the arrested individuals were in contact with a foreign-based handler through social media platforms, who directed them to transport and supply consignments of heroin and illegal arms across different locations.

Acting swiftly on forward–backward linkages, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border narco smuggling cartel and arrests three drug smugglers involved in heroin and illegal arms trafficking & recovers 4.5 Kg Heroin and one pistol. Preliminary investigation reveals… pic.twitter.com/0mLyN1JxYw — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 18, 2025

The Amritsar police acted swiftly on forward-backward linkages to bust the cross-border narco smuggling cartel. Further investigation is underway.

"The Punjab Police remains firm in eliminating drugs and dismantling narco networks across Punjab," the DGP stated.

Previous Bust by Counter-Intelligence Wing

Earlier, the Counter-Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Amritsar has busted a drug supply module linked to foreign-based handlers, arresting three operatives and recovering 4 kg of heroin along with a pistol, magazine, five live cartridges, and Rs 3.90 lakh in drug money.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was connected to a foreign-based handler identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Baba Lakha, and a jailed associate Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon, who is currently lodged in Central Jail.

An FIR had been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Police Station in Amritsar.

With the latest arrests, the police reaffirmed their commitment in eliminating drugs and dismantling narco networks across Punjab. Further investigation is underway to identify forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)