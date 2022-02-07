Punjab Election 2022: Rise of Charanjit Singh Channi, from unpopular leader to people’s person

The rise of the 58-year-old Dalit legislator had several strong factors going for him which the party could have hardly ignored.

The Congress high command once again expressed confidence in the sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and named him chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. Channi, a Dalit CM is a three-time MLA from Srichamkaur Sahib Assembly seat in Rupnagar district.



In many ways, the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face by Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came as no surprise to locals here who had fireworks ready. Channi’s son was also in the audience to watch it on an LED screen.

Channi has the distinction of being the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab where politics has largely been dominated by Jat-Sikhs. At 32 per cent, Dalits form a sizeable section of the population. Channi’s aam aadmi image and being a “poor man’s CM” has been projected by Rahul Gandhi.

Having ruled Punjab under Patiala royal Amarinder Singh, the Congress is now trying to shed anti-incumbency by highlighting Channi’s humble roots. Amarinder Singh lived a princely life and was never easily accessible. However, as soon as Channi took over as CM, his humble nature helped him build a good rapport and close bond with the people and leaders.



Channi became a people’s person: From helping villagers pull out a stray cow to breaking into Bhangra with students, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has tried to pull out the right optics in his two-month-long rule.

He gave a helicopter ride to small children after touching down in Morinda village during a tour of the area. About half a dozen kids enjoyed a free ride in a Punjab government chopper.

Petrol and diesel in Punjab were costlier than Haryana. Channi reduced the tax on petrol and diesel. This made fuel a lot cheaper. There were many such decisions like the ownership of land to the homeless people, which were directly related to the public. Channi associated himself with these decisions, called himself poor. Channi strengthened his common man’s image by saying that he was sometimes a tent maker and sometimes a cow’s milkman.