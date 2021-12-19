Punjab CM Channi condemns 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple, orders probe to nab ‘real conspirators’

Channi contacted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee head and promised him of the government's "full support and cooperation."

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denounced the "sacrilege" bid at Amritsar's Golden Temple and asked state police to conduct a thorough investigation to discover the "true conspirators." Taking to the Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office stated that CM Charanjit Channi severely denounced the most tragic and atrocious crime to try a desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctuary Sanctorum of Sri Harimandir Sahib during the Rehraas Sahib Paath. Furthermore, Charanjit Singh Channi urged state police officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the event to determine the "true conspirators" and their motivation for the crime.

Channi contacted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head and promised him of the government's "full support and cooperation."

Sukhbir Singh Badal, head of the Shiromani Akali Dal, expressed "horror and dismay at the most heinous atrocity of an attempt to commit sacrilege at our greatest and holiest shrine Sachkhand Shri Harmandar Sahib."

On Saturday, a guy in his early twenties was beaten to death after reportedly attempting to destroy the Holy Guru Granth Sahib at Punjab's Amritsar's Golden Temple. According to the viral footage, the man leapt through golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, took up a sword, and approached the 'Saroop,' where a Sikh priest chanted the precious Guru Granth Sahib.

The individual was apprehended by security personnel and sent over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) office. An outraged mob gathered outside the office and assaulted him severely, resulting in his death.

Videos of the event show the mob attempting to break down the SGPG office's gate and yelling slogans. Weapons can also be seen among the crowd.

The incident occurs only days after a man was arrested for dumping a 'gutka sahib' (a Gurbani guidebook) into the Golden Temple's Sarovar (holy tank). The individual was apprehended by SGPC staff and afterwards turned over to the police.