    Punjab announces compensation to 83 people arrested in Delhi during tractor march on R-day

    In a social media message, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that in support of the 83 persons jailed on January 26, his administration will offer Rs 2 lakh in monetary compensation to each of them.

    Punjab, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 9:51 AM IST
    The Punjab government has decided to compensate 83 people who were detained by the Delhi Police on Republic Day this year after a tractor march against the Centre's agricultural regulations became violent. The tractor rally on January 26 this year highlighted farmer unions' demands to repeal three agricultural laws. Still, it devolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles, and hoisted a religious flag from the iconic Red Fort's ramparts.

    Many people were horrified by the events, and there was widespread anger in the aftermath of the violence. However, in poll-bound Punjab, which has been the state most hit by the demonstrations, the anti-farm legislation movement has substantial support, particularly in rural regions. In a social media message, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that in support of the 83 persons jailed on January 26, his administration will offer Rs 2 lakh in monetary compensation to each of them.

    Significantly, the move comes at a time when farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced that 500 farmers will participate in a peaceful tractor march to Parliament every day during the winter session beginning November 29 to mark one year of the movement against the Centre's three agri laws. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26 against the restrictions, which the Supreme Court halted in January. Following a meeting here, the SKM, an umbrella organisation of 40 farmer unions, announced the tractor march. The amalgam indicated that it would commemorate the movement's first anniversary on and after November 26 in a significant fashion across India.

