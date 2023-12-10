Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ex-wife Preet Grewal threatens to post his 'naked and drunk' videos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is facing family turmoil as his former wife, Preet Grewal, threatened to share videos of him intoxicated and exposed. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia expressed willingness to care for Mann's children if he failed in his parental duties

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter Seerat Mann accused him of being a drunkard and engaging in physical and emotional abuse, his former wife, Preet Grewal, has threatened to share videos of him in an inebriated and exposed state. In a Facebook post, Preet Grewal stated, "He started this, now I will show him how it plays. Stay tuned..."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia, on Saturday, disclosed a video posted by Seerat Mann and a post by Preet Grewal on social media. Majithia expressed his willingness to take care of Mann's two children as a foster father if Mann failed in his parental duties.

Majithia initially shared a social media post by Mann's former wife, Inderpreet Grewal, accusing Mann of neglecting responsibility for their two children.

In the video, Seerat referred to herself as the daughter of CM Bhagwant Mann but stated she would call him CM Maan as he no longer deserved to be called Papa. She emphasized that the video aimed to share her story and was not politically motivated.

Seerat revealed that CM Mann's wife, Dr Gurkirat, is expecting, and Mann is set to become a father for the third time. She expressed her discontent at not being informed directly by Mann about this development.

Seerat criticized Mann's portrayal of leaving his family for Punjab, stating that he wouldn't have formed a new family if this were true. SAD leader Majithia played a video recording where Seerat detailed how her brother was initially denied entry into the Chief Minister's residence and later ejected at midnight.

Majithia offered to take on the role of a father to Seerat if the Chief Minister failed to fulfill his responsibilities, expressing dismay at the unprecedented public criticism by a daughter towards her father. He concluded by stating that Punjabis could not expect much from someone who did not act responsibly towards his daughter.