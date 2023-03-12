Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled

    The state government said that rules have to be followed to keep guns and there is now a ban on carrying and displaying weapons in public functions, religious places, marriage ceremonies or any other events in Punjab.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled
    In a recent development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government on Sunday (March 12) took major action against the so-called 'gun culture' in the state and cancelled the licences of 813 guns in the state.

    Among the licences cancelled, as many as 87 were from Ludhiana Rural, 48 from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 10 from Gurdaspur, 84 from Faridkot, 199 from Pathankot, 47 from Hoshiapur, 6 from Kapurthala, 235 from SAS Kasba, and 16 from Sangrur.

    Arms licences of 27 people of Amritsar Commissionerate, and 11 of Jalandhar Commissionerate and many other districts have also been cancelled. So far, the Punjab government has cancelled more than 2,000 arms licences.

    The state government said that rules have to be followed to keep guns and there is now a ban on carrying and displaying weapons in public functions, religious places, marriage ceremonies or any other events in Punjab.

    "There will be a complete ban on glorification of violence and weapons," the AAP government said, adding that random checking will be done in different areas in coming days.

    In Punjab, there are a total of 3,73,053 arms licences. The state government has said that it continuously takes action to end 'gun culture'.

    The killing of 28-year-old Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala brought into focus the prevalent glorification of guns in Punjabi pop culture, leading to calls for regulation.

    The popular artist, who had a whopping 8.1 million followers on Instagram, was accused of promoting gun culture as he is seen posing with weapons in videos and photographs. In fact, a case was filed against him after images showing him firing a rifle went viral.

