A man died in a UP school while carrying out painting work. Ved Prakash was rushed to Bahadurpur CHC and later referred to OPEC Hospital Kaili, where he died during treatment. CCTV footage reportedly captured the fall. His family has alleged that the school management ignored safety measures and delayed informing them.

A 30-year-old daily wage worker died after falling from the third floor of Jaipuria School in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, while carrying out painting work on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ved Prakash, a resident of Shaharanpur village under the Kalwari police station area. He was working at the school in the Nagar police station area when the accident took place.

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Painter falls while working on third floor

According to the available information, Ved Prakash was painting on the school's third floor at around 3:21 pm when he suddenly lost his balance and fell from the height.

The accident caused panic on the school premises. He was immediately taken to Bahadurpur Community Health Centre for treatment, according to a report by NDTV.

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Considering the seriousness of his condition, doctors referred him to OPEC Hospital Kaili, attached to Maharshi Vashishtha Medical College. He was admitted to the emergency department, but died while undergoing treatment.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged. The footage reportedly shows the painter falling from the upper floor of the school. The video has drawn attention to the incident, with people in the area expressing shock over the fatal accident.

Family alleges safety lapses

Following Ved Prakash's death, his family members raised questions over the safety arrangements at the school.

They alleged that the school management failed to follow proper safety measures while the painting work was being carried out. The family has also alleged that there was a delay in informing them about the accident.

The allegations have added another aspect to the case, although details about any official action against the school management are not yet clear.

Further details are awaited as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.