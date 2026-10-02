A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling an 18-year-old BSc Nursing student in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling an 18-year-old BSc Nursing student in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on September 22, when the young woman was found dead at her house in Vangannapalem village. Police initially registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following a complaint filed by her mother.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the woman had allegedly been strangled with a wire. Following the findings, police converted the case into a murder investigation and registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNSS.

According to the police investigation, the victim and the accused had been in a relationship for around four years and were planning to get married. Police alleged that tensions between their families led to disputes over the marriage.

Police said the accused allegedly killed the woman after she refused to marry him amid the ongoing family dispute.

Following the alleged killing, the accused fled from the area. Police later traced him and arrested him in connection with the case.

An investigation is underway.