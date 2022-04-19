Jahangirpuri violence: VHP warns Delhi Police, says dare not 'frame us'

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the outfit will knock on the court's doors if the police 'frames' their workers.

The controversy over the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri locality during the Hanuman Jayanti procession has taken a new turn with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reportedly threatening to go into 'a battle' against Delhi Police if the latter took any action against its activists.

The VHP statement came after the Delhi Police said they had lodged a case against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission. Some media outlets also quoted senior police officials as saying that no permission had been given for the third Shobha Yatra through the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani confirmed that two earlier processions that were carried out in the area in the morning and afternoon had due permission.

Reacting to police claims, a VHP Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna said that they had permission to take out the rally. "We believe in the rule of law. Our yatra was peaceful. We had no weapons. If any unlawful action is taken against our activists or frames them, we will not tolerate that. We will resort to legal options," he said.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the outfit will knock on the court's doors if the police 'frames' their workers. "We had permission. We never organise any rally without permission. We had permission from the Delhi Police. How did they make security arrangements for the Shobha Yatra if there was no permission," he asked.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had on Monday said that those involved in the clashes -- irrespective of their class, creed and religion -- will not be spared. A total of 21 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes.

Late Monday evening, the Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Imam alias Sonu, who allegedly fired a gun during the violence. Police said they identified Sonu from the video that has been widely circulated on social media. He was nabbed from the Mangal Bazaar road in the district and a sophisticated pistol was recovered from his possession.

