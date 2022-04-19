Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police version: Ansar triggered Jahangirpuri violence, but he is not the real mastermind

    The remand copy of the Delhi Police against the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case states that Ansar, the main accused, came with four or five people and fought with the those part of the 'peaceful' Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    The Delhi Police sought the remand of the accused on the grounds that it needed to trace the origin of the weapons that were used. The remand copy states that even though the police personnel tried to stop Ansar, but he and his companions did not pay heed. 

    Also Read: Jahangirpuri violence: VHP warns Delhi Police, says dare not 'frame us'

    The Delhi Police also contended that it was necessary to trace the mastermind behind the violence and for that they needed the custody of Ansar and other suspects. 

    The remand copy, accessed by Asianet Newsable notes that the procession involved 300-400 people, one chariot, two vehicles with sound systems, 50-60 two wheelers. The police says that the procession was peaceful 'but around 6 pm, a person named Ansar came with 4-5 companions and started agruing with members of the procession. The arguments culminated into stone pelting and stampede. Though the police tried to pacify the situation but the stone-pelting and raising of slogans gained momentum'.

    Nearly 40-50 tear gas shells were fire to control the situation, the police said, adding that police personnel received injuries.

    Also Read: Pakistan uses Jahangirpuri violence to target India, resorts to fear-mongering

    Demanding the custody of the accused, the police said that the role of each accused needs to be investigated and the entire chain of events has to be traced. Besides, the police said that the illegal sources through which the weapons were sources needs to be unearthed. 

    Making it clear that the investigation was at a nascent stage and that there are more accused, including the real mastermind behind the violence, who are yet to be arrested, the police clearly hinted at a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the Jahangirpuri violence.

    Also Read: Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
