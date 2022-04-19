Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan uses Jahangirpuri violence to target India, resorts to fear-mongering

    Pakistan has once again poked its nose in India's internal affairs with its Foreign Office raising the Jahangirpuri violence in New Delhi to fan communal sentiments.

    Pakistan uses Jahangirpuri violence to target India, resorts to fear-mongering
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    Pakistan has once again poked its nose in India's internal affairs with its Foreign Office raising the Jahangirpuri violence in New Delhi to fan communal sentiments.

    In a statement, the Pakistani foreign office said that the 'gravity of the state-sanctioned hysteria and hatred in India against Muslims' had emerged once again with a despicable attempt to hoist the saffron flag at Jahangirpuri's Jamia Masjid in New Delhi. Ironically, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday ruled out that any such attempt was made in Jahangirpuri.

    Also Read: Explained: Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan?

    Painting a grim picture and furthering its vested interest to provoke, the Foreign Office statement compared the Jahangirpuri violence to the Delhi riots of February 2020 which, according to Islamabad, was aimed at 'discriminating, dispossessing and dehumanising the Muslim community.'

    It further claimed that the deep penetration of Hindutva ideology into the fabric of the Indian state and society was revealed through scenes of vandalization of mosques and demolition of houses, businesses and shops belonging to Muslims by local authorities in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

    Unmindful of its own questionable track record when it comes to minorities, Islamabad called upon the Narendra Modi government to transparently probe the acts of violence and intimidation against Muslims. 

    Pakistan also sought to internationalise the issue, calling upon the international community, especially human rights organizations and the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its human rights violations against minorities, particularly Muslims.

    The Pakistani Foreign Office rant comes merely days after the US State Department released the Pakistan 2021 Human Rights Report on Wednesday that listed gross human rights violations and concluded that there was no respect for civil liberties in the country. The report highlighted how there was a lack of government accountability, and how abuses often went unpunished which encouraged a culture of impunity among perpetrators. 

    The significant human rights abuses in Pakistan included credible reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings and politically motivated reprisal against individuals in another country, including killings, kidnappings, or violence.

    Also Read: Don't test Afghans; there will be dire consequences: Taliban warns Pakistan after airstrikes

    Also Read: Explained: The road that Shehbaz Sharif needs to take

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will probe Karnataka CM Bommai after seer alleges govt takes 30 per cent cut from grants for mutts gcw

    'Will probe': Karnataka CM Bommai after seer alleges govt takes 30% cut from grants for mutts

    World Bank Extreme poverty in India declined 12 dot 3 percentage points during 2011 2019 gcw

    World Bank: Extreme poverty in India declined 12.3 percentage points during 2011-2019

    Centre blames Kerala for India's sudden Covid spike

    Centre blames Kerala for India's sudden Covid spike, told to report data daily

    PM Modi interacts with students and teachers, visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with students and teachers, visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat

    Karnataka CID raids BJP leader's house in PSI recruitment scam probe; 7 arrests, many others absconding-dnm

    Karnataka: CID raids BJP leader’s house in PSI recruitment scam probe; 7 arrests, many others absconding

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine war: Well continue to resist: Zelenskyy as Russia launches fresh attack on Donbas, 10 updates

    Ukraine war: We'll continue to resist: Zelenskyy as Russia launches fresh attack on Donbas | 10 updates

    Will probe Karnataka CM Bommai after seer alleges govt takes 30 per cent cut from grants for mutts gcw

    'Will probe': Karnataka CM Bommai after seer alleges govt takes 30% cut from grants for mutts

    World Bank Extreme poverty in India declined 12 dot 3 percentage points during 2011 2019 gcw

    World Bank: Extreme poverty in India declined 12.3 percentage points during 2011-2019

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri film to release on OTT here is when and where you can watch it drb

    The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s film to release on OTT; here’s when and where you can watch it

    World liver day 2022 Food items one should add to their diet for happy liver gcw

    World liver day 2022: Food items one should add to their diet for happy liver

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon