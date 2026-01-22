Pune is witnessing stable and pleasant weather conditions, with warm days and cool nights continuing across the city. The latest weather update indicates dry conditions with no major changes expected in the near term.

Pune is experiencing its typical late winter weather pattern, which brings stable and pleasant conditions to the city. The city started the morning on a cool note, with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 13°C in most areas. The early hours of the day maintain a crisp and comfortable atmosphere, which occurs when clear skies and low humidity levels are present.

Pune Weather Latest Update

Temperatures will continue to increase throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 29°C and 31°C, bringing warm but manageable daytime conditions. The city will experience sunny weather throughout the day, which will only be interrupted by brief periods of light cloud cover. The dry air will help prevent discomfort, making it a favorable day for work, travel, and outdoor activities.

Weather Conditions For The Evening And Nighttime Period

Pune evenings will remain peaceful and pleasant as temperatures decrease throughout the night. By late night, the minimum temperature is forecast to drop to around 12–14°C, bringing back a mild winter chill. The night will remain clear with no expected weather changes throughout the entire time.

Weather Forecast For The Upcoming Days

Pune will experience dry weather conditions that will remain unchanged during the upcoming days. The immediate forecast shows no rain, while temperatures will exhibit their normal pattern of warm daytime highs and cool nighttime lows. Winds will remain calm throughout the day while there is no prediction of severe weather.

Weather Advisory

People should drink water during the hot afternoon period while keeping light clothing available to wear during the cold morning and evening times. The weather conditions in the city remain pleasant, which provides comfortable temperatures and no significant disruptions to daily activities.