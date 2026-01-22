Friday, January 23, is expected to be the only rainy day of the week for Delhi. IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain across the city. The rain may be accompanied by:

Thunderstorms

Lightning

Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph

These conditions could cause brief traffic slowdowns, dust storms and minor disruptions such as falling branches. The rain spell is expected to be short and not intense. All areas of Delhi, including North, South, East, West Delhi and NCR regions, are likely to see similar weather. Morning fog will continue before rain activity begins later in the day.