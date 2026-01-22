Patna is witnessing stable winter weather with clear skies and comfortable temperatures dominating the day. With no rainfall expected in the near term, residents can look forward to calm and pleasant conditions ahead.

Patna is experiencing calm and comfortable winter weather today. The city started its day with cool temperatures that stayed between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius. The sun's rising path brings better visibility, while the cold temperatures start to become less intense.

Patna Weather Latest Update

Patna's weather will bring dry conditions with pleasant temperatures that reach between 24°C and 26°C during the afternoon. The sky will remain mostly clear throughout the day, which will enable sunshine to show itself continuously. Light winds will keep the atmosphere comfortable, making it a favorable day for outdoor movement, office commutes, and daily activities.

Evening and Night Weather

Temperatures will start to decrease when evening arrives. The weather conditions will stay clear and steady throughout the day without any possibility of rain. Night temperatures are forecast to drop to around 14–15°C, bringing back a noticeable winter chill. Residents should remain warm during the late evening and early morning hours, especially for children and senior citizens.

Short-Term Forecast

The weather in Patna will show uniform patterns throughout the upcoming days. The current weather situation shows no signs of heavy rainfall or major temperature changes for the upcoming period. The daytime weather will bring mild warmth while the nighttime temperatures will remain cool, which is typical for the end of winter season in this area.

Weather Advisory

Commuters who travel in the morning period should prepare for light foggy conditions which will affect some days during the early morning hours. Drivers should follow cautious driving practices while they need to stay informed about current local weather warnings. The weather remains favorable because it provides a pleasant combination of winter chill and daytime warmth.