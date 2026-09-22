Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hears public grievances, directs officials to ensure time-bound solutions and highlights CM Helpline 1905 and the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday, held discussions with the people of various districts of the state at Main Sevak Sadan in Chief Minister’s Camp Office. The concerns discussed by people were related to roads, drinking water, electricity, health care, education, revenues, pensions, employment, and other such things.

CM Dhami Asks Official To Address The Matters Locally

Listening to the complaints made by people, CM Dhami asked the concerned official to take prompt and time-bound action. He added that such things which could be solved locally or at the department level should not unnecessarily stay in the office of the state government.

CM further informed that people should not have to come again and again to the offices of the government for some common thing. He advised officials to handle the complaint of people very sensibly.

Focus on CM Helpline 1905 & Public Outreach Programme

Dhami informed that the state government is trying to improve grievance redressal through CM Helpline 1905, public hearings and the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ programme.

Under this public outreach programme, administrative teams are approaching citizens, listening to their grievances and assisting those eligible beneficiaries who can benefit from the schemes offered by the government. Government has also organized camps in which issues relating to various departments have been sorted out.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to Be Organized Until October 17

Chief Minister said that Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, initiated on September 17, will go on until October 17, 2026. Different activities related to services, public participation, innovation and dialogue are being organized during this campaign.

A Seva Setu Abhiyan will also be organized that will comprise of health and multipurpose camps under the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ programme to enlighten citizens about schemes and services offered by central and state governments.

Meetings With Athletes Who Have Won International Taekwondo Medals

As part of the program, Dhami also had the pleasure of meeting the athletes of Uttarakhand who have won medals in the 9th Heroes International Taekwondo Championship 2026 that took place in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, between 31 July and 2 August.

The gold medal winners include Mannu Sonkar, Shivani Dabsa, Mohammad Zaki and Mukul while Megha Sharma and Dhananjay Dhariwal were able to win bronze medals.