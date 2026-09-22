4 12 Image Credit : ANI

Threat of Cyclone 'Arnab'

While the system is currently a low-pressure area, all eyes are on what happens next. If it gets stronger, it could become a Category-3 cyclone. If it does, it will be named 'Arnab'. This name was given by Bangladesh, and 'Arnab' means 'ocean'. For now, the main focus is on tracking this system's strength and path in the Bay of Bengal.