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Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: 3 States on High Alert, Will West Bengal Be Hit? All you need to know
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has become much stronger. It's now expected to turn into a cyclone, possibly a Category-3 storm. When and where will this cyclone make landfall? Check out our full photo gallery for all the details.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Cyclone 'Arnab' gains strength! Heavy storm and rain expected in 3 states
Bangladesh has named the cyclone 'Arnab', which means 'sea' or 'ocean'. This storm is expected to cause major disruption in three states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. These coastal areas are bracing for strong winds and heavy to very heavy rain. A strict warning has been issued to fishermen. From tomorrow until Friday, September 25, fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha, and Bangladesh have been told not to go out to sea.
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Landfall of Arnab
The system is expected to make landfall anytime between 5 PM on September 23 and 5 AM on September 24. The likely landfall area is the coast between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The Met department has warned that the storm's intensity is expected to increase at the time of landfall.
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Image Credit : Getty
System gains strength in the Bay of Bengal
The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is steadily gaining strength and has now become a well-marked low-pressure area. It is currently located over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The system is moving west and north-west, which means it's heading towards the coast. It is expected to get stronger with time.
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Image Credit : ANI
Threat of Cyclone 'Arnab'
While the system is currently a low-pressure area, all eyes are on what happens next. If it gets stronger, it could become a Category-3 cyclone. If it does, it will be named 'Arnab'. This name was given by Bangladesh, and 'Arnab' means 'ocean'. For now, the main focus is on tracking this system's strength and path in the Bay of Bengal.
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Three states brace for impact
If this system turns into a cyclone, it could affect a large part of the east coast. The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are especially at risk of facing strong winds. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected along with the storm, which could create a disaster-like situation in these coastal regions.
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Severe weather expected in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's coast is one of the areas likely to be most affected by the cyclone's path. The coastal regions could experience everything from gusty winds to a full-blown storm. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted. The sea is expected to become very rough.
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Storm and rain to hit Odisha
Just like Andhra, the Odisha coast is also facing a high risk. Coastal districts could see severe storms and heavy to very heavy rain. A warning has already been issued about the sea conditions. Fishermen have been ordered to stay away from the sea for the next few days.
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Concerns rise in Bengal as well
The potential cyclone could also have a major impact on the West Bengal coast. Gusty winds are expected to pick up in coastal areas, along with heavy to very heavy rain. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, especially in the coastal districts of South Bengal.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Rainfall forecast for South Bengal
The deep depression is already showing its effect in South Bengal. Many areas have been seeing rain since Tuesday morning. The rainfall is likely to get heavier as the day goes on. Coastal districts face the biggest threat on Thursday, with East Medinipur expected to see the worst of the storm and rain.
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Which districts in South Bengal will get rain?
From Tuesday to Friday, several districts in South Bengal are forecast to receive heavy rain. These include North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum. An orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued for East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram on Thursday. The impact will be felt across a large part of South Bengal.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Disruption in Kolkata too?
Kolkata and other districts in South Bengal can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely. The intensity of the rain is expected to increase as the day progresses.
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Rain will also increase in North Bengal
It's not just South Bengal; the low-pressure system will indirectly affect North Bengal too. Rainfall will increase there from Wednesday. Moisture and clouds from the system could hit the mountains, causing rain in the Terai and hilly areas. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri are likely to get heavy rain. The rainfall could get even heavier on Thursday and Friday, with a warning for very heavy rain in parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.
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