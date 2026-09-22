A heartwarming video of a woman teaching her ‘Nani’ how to use Blinkit has won over the internet. The grandmother carefully follows every step, practises it on the app and writes detailed notes on paper, even noting 'Arriving in 15 minutes'. Her dedication left viewers calling her a 'topper' and praising her willingness to learn.

A wholesome video of a woman teaching her 'Nani' (maternal grandmother) how to use Blinkit has left social media users smiling. What makes the clip stand out is the seriousness with which the grandmother learns every step, carefully writing instructions down with a pen and paper. The granddaughter begins by showing her how to open the app and search for a product. She then explains how to use the microphone option to speak the name of an item, add products to the cart and complete the payment.

Throughout the lesson, her Nani follows along on the phone while noting each instruction on paper. She also repeats the steps after her granddaughter, almost like she is revising a classroom lesson.

'Arriving in 15 minutes' also goes into her notes

One moment especially amused viewers. After completing the order, the grandmother reads out that it is 'arriving in 15 minutes' and immediately starts writing that down too.

Her granddaughter quickly stops her, explaining that the delivery time does not need to be noted because it can sometimes change.

The elderly woman's concentration and enthusiasm make the video even more endearing. When the order finally arrives, she beams with happiness and smilingly says 'technologiya', clearly pleased with her newly learnt skill.

Internet calls her 'Topper Nani'

Social media users could not get enough of the grandmother’s effort. One viewer called it the 'cutest video on gram today', while another joked, 'I think Nani was a topper. Because she is making notes.'

Others praised her willingness to learn instead of giving up on technology. 'At least she is not saying humse nahi hoga ye sab', one comment read. Another found it especially adorable that she wrote down 'Arriving in 15 minutes'.

Some were impressed that she was writing the instructions in English, while another joked, 'Nani air fryer tak pahunch gayi'.

Blinkit joined the reactions too, calling her an '11/10 student' and saying the clip had officially become its favourite Blinkit tutorial.