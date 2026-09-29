A video showing a man reportedly behaving inappropriately with a woman's image on a public advertisement has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The footage shows the man moving very close and appearing to kiss the image, leading to criticism over public conduct.

A shocking video ripped through social media. It shows a man engaging in highly inappropriate behaviour with a woman's image displayed on a public advertisement. This footage, now viral on platforms like Instagram, drew widespread criticism for public conduct and respect towards women.

13,000 likes, 703 comments — that’s the public reaction an Instagram post garnered. On September 26, 2026, the account sarcastic.trolls shared the video. It quickly sparked a strong public reaction. People instantly engaged.

The Incident Unfolds

The footage, now everywhere on social media, shows the man. He moves close to the advertisement poster. Then he leans in. He kisses the woman's image. Viewers called the act deeply unsettling — a clear breach of public decorum. This behavior shocked many. It prompted immediate calls for respect in public spaces. He even put sindoor on the woman's photo and was himself dressed as a groom.

Here's How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “What is this level of desperation, bhaisahab.” Another user wrote, “Not even safe on posters?” Another user wrote, “His actions with a poster showcases exactly why he's still unmarried at his age.” One more comment read, “Disgusting.”

Fact Check!

Who filmed this video? Where? When? Despite its rapid spread, key details surrounding the incident remain unverified. No one independently confirmed the exact location. This makes local regulations or specific context difficult to ascertain. We don't know the individual's identity in the footage. The circumstances surrounding the recording — who filmed it, why — also lack independent verification.

Raising Alarms about Women Safety

The video has sparked widespread public discourse, raising alarming questions about women’s safety and highlighting concerns over how women in this country may feel unsafe—even when represented only on public posters.