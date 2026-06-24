A Pune woman’s romantic social media posts with her fiancé have resurfaced after she was arrested in connection with his alleged killing at Lohagad Fort. The case, which involved a reported conspiracy, has shocked investigators and the public.

What appeared to be a fairytale romance on social media has now turned into a shocking murder investigation in Pune. Siya Goyal’s Instagram profile once reflected an ideal relationship filled with proposal moments, affectionate captions and wedding excitement. However, police allege that behind the carefully curated posts was a conspiracy that ultimately led to the death of her fiancé, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, at Lohagad Fort.

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Picture-Perfect Romance On Social Media

Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, with a grand wedding reportedly planned for November. Their celebrations included lavish arrangements and high-end travel plans.

On social media, Siya often shared emotional posts celebrating their relationship.

In one post, she wrote, “Cheers to one month since my heart found its home,” alongside a candle-lit cake picture.

Another post showed affectionate moments between the couple, including hugs, dancing and romantic gestures that gained attention from followers.

On May 19, Siya also shared a birthday countdown story featuring the couple dancing to a romantic track, further portraying a happy relationship.

Alleged Murder At Lohagad Fort

According to police, the relationship took a dark turn just before Siya’s birthday in June. Ketan was allegedly pushed into a valley at Lohagad Fort near Pune by Siya and her alleged accomplice, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary.

Initially, the death was treated as an accidental fall during a sightseeing visit. An accidental death report was also registered after Siya reportedly told police that Ketan slipped while taking photographs in strong winds.

However, investigators later grew suspicious due to inconsistencies in statements and behavioural observations, prompting a deeper probe.

Investigation Reveals Alleged Conspiracy

Police said the investigation uncovered that Siya was also in a relationship with Chetan, whom she had reportedly met during a business interaction the previous year. Siya owned a bakery, while Chetan was involved in a dry fruit business.

Officials alleged that Chetan was unhappy with Siya’s engagement and viewed Ketan as an obstacle. This allegedly led to a conspiracy between the two to eliminate him.

According to investigators, Siya allegedly lured Ketan to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a casual outing. Chetan is said to have followed them discreetly along the trekking route, attempting to remain unnoticed.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Chetan wearing a hoodie while trailing the couple along the pathway leading to the fort.

Digital Evidence And Communication Trail

Police further stated that the two accused had exchanged over 2,000 phone calls spanning approximately 238 hours over several months. Their relationship reportedly began while wedding preparations between Siya and Ketan were already underway.

Investigators believe this communication pattern played a crucial role in establishing the alleged conspiracy.

Alleged Failed Attempt And Bali Trip Disruption

The case file also mentions a prior alleged attempt to harm Ketan during a visit to Lohagad Fort, which reportedly failed when he managed to hold onto a cliffside bush.

In another incident, Ketan and Siya were scheduled to travel to Bali for a pre-wedding shoot. However, the trip was cancelled after Ketan’s passport reportedly went missing at Mumbai airport, preventing their departure.

The victim’s father later suggested possible foul play behind the missing passport incident, though investigations are ongoing.

Arrests And Legal Action

Following the investigation, police arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Both have been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Authorities are continuing to examine digital evidence, communication records and witness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Lavish Wedding Plans Turn Into Tragedy

Reports suggest that both families had made extensive arrangements for a grand wedding, including booking a palace in Jaipur and arranging private jets for guests.

What was intended to be a high-profile celebration has now turned into a case of alleged betrayal and murder, leaving both families in shock and grief.