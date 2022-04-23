Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1690 vacancies, details here

    Eligible candidates can apply online for the PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2022 from April 30, 2022 at their official website i.e., pspcl.in recruitment 2022.

    Chandigarh, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), recently, issued a short notice regarding the recruitment of Assistant Lineman for appointment in the PSPCL. This is a good opportunity for the candidates as a total of 1690 vacancies are announced by the Power Corporation. However, this number of posts is tentative in nature, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies.

    The detailed advertisement along with category-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria and other terms and conditions will be available after 30 April 2022 on the official website.

    As per the previous recruitment, candidates who hold an ITI certificate and are between the age of 18 years and 37 years shall be eligible to apply.

    PSPCL Recruitment 2022:

    ·         Organization Name: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)

    ·         Post Details: Assistant Lineman

    ·         Total No. of Posts: 1690

    ·         Salary: As per Norms

    ·         Job Location: Punjab

    ·         Apply Mode: Online

    ·         Official Website: pspcl.in

    How to apply for PSPCL ALM recruitment 2022?

    ·         Candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL by following steps:

    ·         Go to the official website of PSPCL and visit the ‘Careers Section’

    ·         Click on the online application link

    ·         Provide your details and upload the documents

    ·         Click on ‘Submit’ Button

    ·         Take a printout of the application form

    PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

    ·         General/OBC candidates application fee Rs. 944/-

    ·         SC/ST candidates application fee Rs. 590/-

    ·         Payment Mode: Online

