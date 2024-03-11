Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    A school in Bihar has attracted attention for its principal's unconventional living arrangements, as she converts the office room into a makeshift bedroom and kitchen due to homelessness. Concerns have been raised about the impact on student learning and safety.

    A school in Bihar is under investigation after visuals emerged that showed the principal and her family turning a section of the building into their home. What once housed chalkboards, desks, and educational materials has now been repurposed into a makeshift home complete with beds, blankets, and kitchen appliances.

    Sheela Hembram, the principal of Upgraded Middle School in Bardaun, Jamui district, cited homelessness as the reason behind transforming the school's office room into a "bedroom-cum-kitchen." Hembram explained that her family had been without a permanent residence as they awaited the completion of their new house in a nearby village.

    The school, which typically serves 150 students from Class I to VIII, now faces spatial challenges, limiting classes to just three rooms. Hembram expressed regret over the constraints imposed by the situation. Classes for different grades are now conducted in a single room each, exacerbating the difficulties of maintaining focus and productivity.

    However, the school's predicament doesn't end with the converted office space. Hembram has also resorted to using classrooms for storing construction materials and enlisted the help of students in managing these tasks. Videos depicting children moving heavy materials within the school premises have circulated widely, sparking concern among local authorities and parents alike.

    Kapil Deo Tiwari, the district education officer, has taken note of the situation and initiated an inquiry. He affirmed that appropriate action would be taken if any wrongdoing is discovered on the part of the principal.

    Parents have expressed dismay over the challenging learning environment created by the unconventional living arrangements and disrupted classroom settings. They voiced concerns about the impact on their children's ability to concentrate and learn effectively.

