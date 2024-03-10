Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Cancel IPL matches in Bengaluru': Netizens outcry amid severe water crisis in city

    Amid Bengaluru's water crisis, calls surge to cancel IPL matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. #CancelIPL gains traction on social media. Political figures weigh in as citizens urge relocation, citing massive water consumption during matches.

    'Cancel IPL matches in Bengaluru': Netizens outcry amid severe water crisis in city vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    As the countdown to the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins, concerns over the water crisis in Bengaluru have sparked a vigorous campaign to relocate matches scheduled in the city. With the first match slated for March 29 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citizens and activists are urging authorities to heed their plea and shift the venue to a state with no water scarcity.

    The demand to relocate IPL matches gained momentum on social media platforms, particularly on Platform X (formerly Twitter), where users rallied under the hashtag #CancelIPL. This digital uproar echoes the sentiments of many Bengalureans who are grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water.

    Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state

    The call for relocation has drawn attention from prominent political figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the Home Minister. Netizens are also mobilizing efforts to file a public interest petition in the High Court, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

    MS Dhoni clarifies 'New Role' buzz as Chennai Super Kings gear up for IPL 2024 opener

    The heart of the issue lies in the staggering water consumption associated with hosting IPL matches. Each game demands millions of litres of water, exacerbating the strain on Bengaluru's already depleted water resources. As the city braces for more than nine matches this season, the prospect of exacerbating the water crisis looms large.

    Echoes from the past resurface as comparisons are drawn to previous instances where matches were relocated due to water scarcity. In 2016, amid a drought in Maharashtra's Beed district, IPL matches were shifted to Bengaluru following orders from the Maharashtra High Court. 

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farmers 'Rail Roko' protest brings demands back to forefront, disruptions feared in train services AJR

    Farmers' 'Rail Roko' protest brings demands back to forefront, disruptions feared in train services

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details AJR

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details

    Kerala: Several injured after floating bridge's railing collapses into sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Railing of floating bridge collapses in Varkala; 15 rescued to shore

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals avv

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-TDP reach seat sharing arrangement

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Chandrababu Naidu convinced BJP?

    Recent Stories

    Farmers 'Rail Roko' protest brings demands back to forefront, disruptions feared in train services AJR

    Farmers' 'Rail Roko' protest brings demands back to forefront, disruptions feared in train services

    Adult film star Sophia Leone passes away at 26 RKK

    Adult film star Sophia Leone passes away at 26

    Coorg in grips of severe drought: Authorities caution against non-essential river water pumping vkp

    Coorg in grips of severe drought: Authorities caution against non-essential river water pumping

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details AJR

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details

    Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic crowned winner RKK

    Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic crowned winner

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon