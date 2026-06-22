The temple trust’s secretary said the allegations are an act of revenge after the trust refused to pay the priest ₹20 lakh. He added that they are open to any investigation and have already filed a police complaint against the priest regarding the matter.

DELHI: First Ayodhya, and now there are allegations of a major financial scam at Mathura's Shri Krishna temple. A priest from the temple, Dinesh Falahari Maharaj, has written a letter to the Chief Minister in his own blood, demanding an investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his complaint, the priest claims that the trust is siphoning off money from devotee offerings, as well as gold and silver jewellery. He specifically alleges that the trust's secretary has illegally amassed assets worth a whopping ₹1000 crore. It's important to note that Dinesh Falahari Maharaj is also one of the petitioners in the Mathura temple land dispute case.

Ram Mandir Trust's functioning smooth amid allegations, says member

However, the temple trust has come out and called all these allegations baseless. The trust's secretary stated that this is nothing but an act of revenge. He claims the priest had demanded ₹20 lakh from them, and when they refused, he started making these allegations.

The secretary also confirmed that they are open to any kind of investigation and have already filed a police complaint against the priest.

Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple amid theft probe allegations