AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said 'every Sanatani is deeply saddened' by the alleged theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and will visit on June 26. An SIT is probing the missing donations, and Mahant Dharmadas Baba has condemned the 'reprehensible' act.

Kejriwal Announces Visit to Ayodhya

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that "every Sanatani is deeply saddened" by the alleged theft of offerings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya and announced that he would visit the temple on June 26 to offer prayers.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Every Sanatani is deeply saddened by the theft of offerings in Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple. On Friday, I will go to Shri Ram Temple for darshan." अयोध्या श्री राम मंदिर में चढ़ावा चोरी से हर सनातनी बेहद दुखी है। शुक्रवार को मैं दर्शन के लिये श्री राम मंदिर जाऊँगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 22, 2026

SIT Probes Allegations

His visit comes amidst the ongoing investigation into the allegations of missing donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. On June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Mahant Dharmadas Baba Condemns Act

Former litigant for Ram Lalla and the Mahant of Hanumangarhi Temple, Dharmadas Baba, on Monday raised concern over the "reprehensible" act, saying there was "no standard of punishment sufficient" for the wrongdoing.

Mahant Dharmadas Baba strongly condemned the alleged irregularities and expressed full faith in the ongoing investigation. "No standard of punishment sufficient for this reprehensible act, an act condemned across the entire nation. Their actions, whether born of negligence or greed, have caused such a negative perception to spread throughout society," Baba told ANI.

He further expressed confidence in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the ongoing investigation into the matter, stating that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. (ANI)