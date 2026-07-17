A young couple's suicide pact at the New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj went awry when the man jumped into the river, but the woman got scared and fled the scene. The man was promptly rescued by divers and water police who were monitoring the situation. An investigation is now underway to understand the circumstances leading to the desperate act.

What was supposed to be a mutual suicide pact took an unexpected turn at the New Yamuna Bridge in Naini, Prayagraj, creating a dramatic and extremely uncommon spectacle. A young pair appeared to be about to leap into the river together when they arrived at the bridge, according to witnesses and local officials. The two apparently decided to jump at the same moment after spending a significant period of time standing close to the railing and conversing.

But when the crucial time came, the plan collapsed. The girl's bravery faltered when the young guy scaled the railing and dove straight into the Yamuna's deep waves. Terrified by the height and the drop below, she backed away at the last second and fled the scene on foot, leaving her partner behind.

Luckily, the young man survived his fall. The couple's suspicious behaviour had been closely monitored by local water police and trained divers stationed at the bridge's base. Rescue crews jumped into action as soon as the young person struck the water, manoeuvring their boats to the location and safely removing him from the river before he could perish.

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The rescued youth was brought ashore, administered immediate first aid, and subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to track down the identities of both individuals, and they are currently looking to contact the fleeing girl and the families of those involved to piece together what led to the desperate decision.