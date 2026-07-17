Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked the Centre over the potential Delimitation Bill, calling it a 'revenge' tactic to secure a two-thirds majority. He said the move would weaken the Opposition and impact the federal structure.

Delimitation Bill a 'Revenge' Tactic, Alleges Congress

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Central government over the potential introduction of the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging that the move is a "revenge" tactic aimed at securing a two-thirds majority and weakening the Opposition. The Congress leader claimed that the government is eyeing the 2029 general elections and expressed deep concern over the impact of such constitutional changes on the federal structure, particularly regarding states that have successfully implemented population control measures.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "The government intends to bring the Delimitation bill to secure a two-thirds majority. They are seeking revenge for 17 April, when the bill did not pass. They are trying to weaken opposition parties by splitting parties like the TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT), but they will not succeed. We had also opposed the bill that proposes removing ministers, chief ministers or the Prime Minister if they remain in jail for 30 days. I believe the Delimitation Bill may be brought during the Monsoon Session." Ramesh further emphasised that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has already reached out to the government formally, demanding a consultative approach through an all-party meeting before any such significant legislative proposals are moved. "Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the government seeking an all-party meeting so that the proposals can be discussed and studied. The government is looking at the 2029 elections while bringing this bill."

Concerns Over Federal Structure

"Our concern is that constitutional changes could affect the federal structure, especially impacting southern and western states that have successfully implemented population control programmes. They should not be punished for their achievements. This issue must be viewed from a long-term perspective for the next 20-30 years," he further advocated that using population as a primary factor in the bill should not adversely affect the representation of southern and western states.

Kharge Seeks All-Party Meet

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an All-Party Meeting to discuss the government's "revised proposals" on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Constitution Amendment Bill, linked to 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha, was defeated in the Lower House on April 17, after it received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling significantly short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

Amid speculation around the Centre's bid to bring the Bill back in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning on July 20, Kharge asked for "adequate time" to study the proposed legislation before its introduction in Parliament. The Delimitation Bill aimed at increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850. (ANI)