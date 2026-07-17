The BRS is likely to approach the court over delayed permission for its 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' youth rally. The event, to be addressed by KTR, aims to highlight the Congress government's alleged failures on jobs and student welfare in Telangana.

BRS Threatens Legal Action Over Rally Permit

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is likely to move court over the pending permission for its proposed 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' at Saroornagar Stadium, according to party sources.

The BRS has planned to hold the public meeting at Saroornagar Stadium on July 18 to highlight what it alleges are the Congress government's failures in fulfilling its promises on jobs and student welfare.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) is scheduled to address the gathering. According to party sources, the BRS has made extensive arrangements for the event and appealed to unemployed youth and students to participate in large numbers. The party has also questioned the delay in granting permission for what it described as a peaceful public meeting.

KTR Accuses Congress of Betrayal

On Thursday, KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress government in Telangana had completely lost the confidence of the people and would be remembered in history as a government that invited massive public resentment even before completing half of its term.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders, Hyderabad MLAs, MLCs, public representatives, and senior leaders, KTR alleged that the Congress had transformed itself into a deceitful government by failing to implement its pre-election promises and betraying every section of society.

He claimed that the government's failure to fulfil its commitments had led to growing opposition from all sections of the people. According to a release, KTR alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil a single promise made to women, farmers, students and unemployed youth.

Instead of focusing on public welfare, it had turned corruption, scams, irregularities and administrative excesses into its daily agenda. He also criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy claimed that his words, governance and policies had become a burden on the people.

The BRS leader further alleged that even the Chief Minister's own internal survey reflected severe public dissatisfaction with the Congress government. Claiming that the Congress government's days were numbered, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy had resorted to making reckless statements out of frustration. (ANI)