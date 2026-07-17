Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched India's first hydrogen train in Jind, Haryana, calling it a historic technological achievement. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hailed it as a commitment to green energy and a milestone for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday celebrated the launch of India's inaugural hydrogen-powered train in Jind, Haryana, hailing it as a massive technological leap for the nation. During the ceremony, the Minister credited the country's visionary leadership for fostering the indigenous innovation required to master hydrogen technology, placing it among the few countries globally to possess this advanced expertise. Regarding India's newly acquired technical prowess, the Minister emphasised that the successful development of this train showcases the nation's growing self-reliance and leadership in the rail sector. He said, "Today is a historic day when we have achieved a huge technological achievement because of the country's leadership to develop hydrogen technology in the country. India is now among the nations which has entire technology to produce hydrogen-powered trains."

Haryana CM Hails 'Golden Chapter' for Viksit Bharat

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini termed the inauguration of India's first hydrogen-powered train in Jind as a golden chapter in the nation's development journey. Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing the media during the event, emphasised that this project reflects the government's unwavering commitment to green energy and the creation of a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India. He said, "Today's occasion is not merely an event. It is a celebration of the resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat,' the self-confidence of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' and the collective consciousness of nation-building. Prime Minister, today, through your hands, we are not just inaugurating projects or laying foundation stones. A golden chapter is being added to the development journey of a 'Viksit Bharat' from this sacred land of Jind.

Haryana CM furhter expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for prioritising the state's growth and cementing Haryana's role as a leader in clean energy innovation. He said, "Future generations will remember this day not merely as a date on the calendar, but as a historic moment when the resolve for development took flight from the soil of Jind... It is a result of your visionary leadership and your commitment to green energy that you have bestowed upon Haryana, and specifically upon our Jind, the honour of hosting the country's first hydrogen train..."

Summarising the impact of the Prime Minister's vision, he said, "You have not merely formulated schemes. You have transformed both the direction and the state of a 'New India.' You have not just erected structures of development. You have shaped the future of generations to come."

Today, the world acknowledges that this is PM Modi's 'New India,' a nation that does not merely dream, but one that turns resolve into reality and leads the world," Haryana CM added.

Paving the Way for Future Hydrogen Mobility

Meanwhile, the hydrogen train represents more than the introduction of a new trainset. It establishes the systems, infrastructure and institutional capacity needed for future hydrogen-powered rail operations. The project helps validate technology, operating procedures and maintenance practices. It also strengthens the technical capabilities required to support hydrogen-powered mobility at scale. It supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission and net-zero carbon emission goals. With the continued modernisation of Indian Railways, the initiative lays the foundation for wider adoption. (ANI)