Adultery Law Decoded: Why Hotel Raids Continue Despite Decriminalisation? Read Details!
Many people in India are still confused about the law on extramarital affairs. We often see news about police raiding hotels. This makes everyone wonder: if adultery isn't a crime, why are the police getting involved? Let's clear it up.
The Supreme Court's game-changing 2018 verdict
So, why do cops show up at hotels?
Even though adultery isn't a crime, police might visit a hotel for other valid reasons. For instance, they might be investigating a missing person complaint filed by a spouse. They also act on credible tips about serious issues like human trafficking, illegal activities, or cases involving minors. So, it's wrong to assume every police visit to a hotel is about catching couples.
US Visa Shock: Trump-Era Rule Caps Student Stay, Big Worry for Indians!
Know your rights as a consenting adult
If two adults, both over 18, are staying in a hotel room with mutual consent, they have a right to privacy. No one, including the police, can harass, threaten, or question them without a proper legal reason. The Indian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to personal liberty and privacy. Bothering couples just on suspicion is not legal.
Defamation Case: Social Media Post Against CM VD Satheesan Sparks Action!
What if someone tries to blackmail you?
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.