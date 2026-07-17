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The Supreme Court's game-changing 2018 verdict

In 2018, the Supreme Court gave a landmark judgement in the Joseph Shine vs. Union of India case. It struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), calling it unconstitutional. Before this, a man could be prosecuted for having a relationship with a married woman without her husband's consent. The court said this law treated women like property and went against the right to equality. So, adultery is not a criminal offence in India anymore, but it can still be grounds for divorce in family court.