Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore

    President Draupadi Murmu will conclude this conference on Tuesday (January 10). The President will also honor NRIs in the concluding session. As many as 3500 NRIs from 70 countries are participating in this conference.

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, a video purportedly showing a man spray-painting green colour on dry grass at a crossing has gone viral on social media, prompting the opposition Congress to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over it.

    The BJP, however, claimed whenever good work takes place in the country, the Congress is not happy with it. On Sunday, Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas shared the video on Twitter.

    In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Unimaginable, unbelievable pictures... Before the Prime Minister's visit to Indore, the BJP government painted the grass green to make Indore green. Waw Shivraj wah!!"

    Also read: Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight

    Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials could not be reached for a response over the video. However, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on Monday said, "Indore, which has got a big opportunity to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, has been decorated in a very short span of time and this is causing pain in the stomach of the Congress."

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Indore to attend the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated the program on Sunday. This convention will continue till January 10.

    Also read: PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings

    President Draupadi Murmu will conclude this conference on Tuesday (January 10). The President will also honor NRIs in the concluding session. As many as 3500 NRIs from 70 countries are participating in this conference.

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every two years on January 9. The convention is being celebrated grandly after almost four years due to Covid-19.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight - adt

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight

    PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings AJR

    PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings

    Bombay HC grants bail to ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar Deepak Kochhar from judicial custody gcw

    ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar to be released from judicial custody

    Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident

    Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident

    Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk on January 9; check details - adt

    Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all-women walk today; check details

    Recent Stories

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight - adt

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight

    football FA Cup Man City vs Chelsea Sack Graham Potter Bring Thomas Tuchel back Angry fans lambasts manager todd boehly snt

    'Sack Potter, Bring Tuchel back': Angry Chelsea fans lambasts manager after FA Cup thrashing by Man City

    badminton Malaysia Open 2023: PV Sindhu returns from injury; Indians shuttlers desperate to shine-ayh

    Malaysia Open 2023: PV Sindhu returns from injury; Indians shuttlers desperate to shine

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Upcoming smartphone to have USB Type C charging will kill physical volume buttons gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Upcoming smartphone to have USB-Type C charging, will kill physical volume buttons

    Want to avoid Delhi's cold wave? Here are 7 places in India where you can spend THIS winter RBA

    Want to avoid Delhi's cold wave? Here are 7 places in India where you can spend THIS winter

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon