Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore

President Draupadi Murmu will conclude this conference on Tuesday (January 10). The President will also honor NRIs in the concluding session. As many as 3500 NRIs from 70 countries are participating in this conference.

Amid the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, a video purportedly showing a man spray-painting green colour on dry grass at a crossing has gone viral on social media, prompting the opposition Congress to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over it.

The BJP, however, claimed whenever good work takes place in the country, the Congress is not happy with it. On Sunday, Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas shared the video on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Unimaginable, unbelievable pictures... Before the Prime Minister's visit to Indore, the BJP government painted the grass green to make Indore green. Waw Shivraj wah!!"

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials could not be reached for a response over the video. However, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on Monday said, "Indore, which has got a big opportunity to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, has been decorated in a very short span of time and this is causing pain in the stomach of the Congress."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Indore to attend the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated the program on Sunday. This convention will continue till January 10.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every two years on January 9. The convention is being celebrated grandly after almost four years due to Covid-19.