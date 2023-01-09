Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight

    The accused allegedly brought a bottle of alcohol on the flight and began drinking before being stopped by crew members on Sunday night. According to the source, after being stopped by the cabin crew, the men handed over an apology note.

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    In yet another incident, two passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna were arrested for creating a ruckus after getting drunk. The accused allegedly brought a bottle of alcohol on the flight and began drinking before being stopped by crew members on Sunday night. According to the source, after being stopped by the cabin crew, the men handed over an apology note. Alcohol was detected in the breath analyzer, as per reports.

    Indigo also informed Air traffic controllers (ATC) before landing that the two passengers were carrying liquor, and the accused were arrested at the airport police station. 

    The latest incident comes as Air India is already under fire for two separate incidents of urination on two different flights. A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in business class on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26. Similarly, on December 6, a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight.

    Last year in September, a drunk passenger attempted to touch an eight-year-old girl on a flight. The incident occurred on a Mumbai-London flight on September 5, as per the airline, and the passenger was handed over to the Metropolitan Police. The incidents also necessitated using a restraining device, said Air India to its crew on Saturday. 

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
