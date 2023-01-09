PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings

The Prime Minister's reaction comes after Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 9) said that he is "deeply concerned" about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia, Brazil. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities."

Also read: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all-women walk today; check details

The Prime Minister's reaction comes after Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

It is reportedly said that the invaders left a trail of destruction, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacking ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the election last year, announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until January 31 after capital security forces were initially overwhelmed by the invaders.

Also read: Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident

He blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters after a campaign of baseless allegations about potential election fraud.

Addressing a press conference, Lula said, "These vandals, who we could call ... fanatical fascists, did what has never been done in the history of this country."

"All these people who did this will be found and they will be punished," he added.