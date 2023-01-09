Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings

    The Prime Minister's reaction comes after Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 9) said that he is "deeply concerned" about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia, Brazil. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities."

    The Prime Minister's reaction comes after Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

    It is reportedly said that the invaders left a trail of destruction, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacking ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court.

    Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the election last year, announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until January 31 after capital security forces were initially overwhelmed by the invaders. 

    He blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters after a campaign of baseless allegations about potential election fraud.

    Addressing a press conference, Lula said, "These vandals, who we could call ... fanatical fascists, did what has never been done in the history of this country."

    "All these people who did this will be found and they will be punished," he added.

