    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources

    The BJP ministers met PM Modi at his residence in Delhi. The oath ceremony will happen after Holi, as per sources. 

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    The newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Pramod Sawant from Goa and N Biren Singh of Manipur will likely get second terms as the states' Chief Minister, following the sources. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to discuss the leadership issue on Wednesday, sources stated that Pramod Sawant to be the Chief Minister of Goa and N Biren Singh would lead Manipur again. 

    The oath ceremony will happen after Holi. The BJP ministers met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, as per sources. 

    Uttar Pradesh's leadership was crystal clear about who would lead the state; however, it was suspense over the key posts in Goa and Manipur. 

    In Manipur, the BJP had not formally declared a CM face, and there was factionalism with Biswajit Singh being a powerful contender for the post. Konthoujam Govindas Singh, former state Congress president, was also in the thoughts. As per sources, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, played a crucial role in his acceptance into the party in August 2021.
     
    The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, with 20 seats out of 40 seats in the state legislature, while the Congress was lowered to 11 seats.

    BJP won a majority in Manipur, reducing other parties to single digits. The BJP won 32 of Manipur's 60 Assembly seats on its own.

