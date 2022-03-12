Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi in Delhi on Sunday; swearing-in ceremony likely after Holi

Yogi met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Friday and handed over his resignation to her, paving the way for the formation of the new government.

Yogi Adityanath will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday regarding the formation of the government in Uttar Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Uttar Pradesh is likely to take place after Holi, which is on March 18, sources were quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.

The governor accepted Adityanath’s resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made.

Before going to the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for extending their support to the BJP in the state assembly elections, an official spokesperson said.cHe also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the cabinet passed a resolution stressing that the people of the state have not only expressed confidence in the policies of the BJP but also paved the way for it to form the government once again by giving it a sweeping mandate, he said.

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal got two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged one.

The monk-turned-politician created history after he became the first UP CM in 37 years to retain power after completing a full term. He also won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla.