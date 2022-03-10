Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur Election Result 2022: Check who emerged victorious in 2017

    Manipur Election Result 2022 Check the winning candidate list district wise
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 8:14 AM IST

    The polls for the Assembly election 2022 in the state of Manipur was scheduled in two phases, the first phase on February 28, 2022, and the second phase on March 5, 2022. 

    Following the Election Commission of India, the polling for the total 60-member Assembly saw a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent for the first phase. The second phase was 76.62 per cent voter turnout, with 92 candidates in 22 constituencies. 

    According to the exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win and form the state government for the second time, while Congress is expected to be the runner-up. 

    In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats, while the BJP won 21 seats. However, the BJP and its allies - Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) and Nagaland's Naga People's Front (NPF)- formed a 5-year government in the state.

    Manipur Election 2022 final list of winners will be updated when ECI declares the same. In the meantime, here's a look at who clinched a victory in the 2017 Assembly polls.

    Khundrakpam: Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (INC)    
    Heingang: Nongthombam Biren Singh (BJP)    
    Khurai: Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (BJP)    
    Kshetrigao: Nahakpam Indrajit Singh (BJP)    
    Thongju: Thongam Biswajit Singh (BJP)    
    Keirao: Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei (BJP)    
    Andro: Thounaojam Shyamkumar (INC)    
    Lamlai: Ksh. Biren Singh (INC)    
    Thangmeiband: Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (INC)    
    Uripok: Yumnam Joykumar Singh (NPP)
    Sagolband: Rajkumar Imo Singh (INC)    
    Keishamthong: Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh (NPP)    
    Singjamei: Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP)    
    Yaiskul: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh (BJP)    
    Wangkhei: Okram Henry Singh (INC)    
    Sekmai: Heikham Dingo Singh (BJP)    
    Lamsang: Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh (BJP)    
    Konthoujam: Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh (BJP)    
    Patsoi: Km Ak. Mirabai Devi (INC)    
    Langthabal: Karam Shyam (LJP)    
    Naoriya pakhanglakpa: Soibam Subhaschandra Singh (BJP)    
    Wangoi: Oinam Lukhoi Singh (INC)    
    Mayang imphal: Kongkham Robindro Singh (BJP)
    Nambol: Nameirakpam Loken Singh (INC)    
    Oinam: Laishram Radhakishore Singh (BJP)    
    Bishnupur:  Konthoujam Govindas    (INC)    
    Moirang: Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh (BJP)    
    Thanga: Tongbram Robindro Singh (AITC)
    Kumbi: Sanasam Bira Singh (INC)    
    Lilong: Muhammad Abdul Nasir (INC)
    Thoubal: Okram Ibobi Singh (INC)
    Wangkhem: Keisham Meghachandra Singh (INC)    
    Heirok: Thokchom Radheshyam Singh (BJP)
    Wangjing tentha: Paonam Brojen Singh (INC)
    Khangabok: Surjakumar Okram (INC)
    Wabgai: Md. Fajur Rahim (INC)    
    Kakching: Yengkhom Surchandra Singh (INC)    
    Hiyanglam: Dr Radheshyam Yumnam (BJP)    
    Sugnu: Kangujam Ranjit Singh (INC)
    Jiribam: Ashab Uddin (IND)
    Chandel (ST): Letpao Haokip    (NPP)
    Tengnoupal (ST): D. Korungthang    (INC)    
    Phungyar (ST): K. Leishiyo (NPF)    
    Ukhrul (ST): Alfred Kanngam Arthur (INC)    
    Chingai (ST): Khashim Vashum (NPF)    
    Saikul (ST): Yamthong Haokip (INC)    
    Karong (ST): DD Thaisii    (INC)    
    Mao (ST): Losii Dikho (NPF)
    Tadubi (ST): N. Kayisii (NPP)
    Kangpokpi: Nemcha Kipgen (BJP)
    Saitu (ST): Ngamthang Haokip (INC)
    Tamei (ST): Awangbow Newmai (NPF)
    Tamenglong (ST): Samuel Jendai Kamei (BJP)    
    Nungba (ST): Gaikhangam (INC)    
    Tipaimukh (ST): Dr Chaltonlien Amo (INC)
    Thanlon (ST): Vungzagin Valte (BJP)    
    Henglep (ST): T Thangzalam Haokip (BJP)
    Churachandpur (ST): V Hangkhanlian (BJP)    
    Saikot (ST): TN Haokip (INC)
    Singhat (ST): Ginsuanhau (INC)

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 8:14 AM IST
