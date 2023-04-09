Posters against Kerala Health Minister Veena George; Congress worker's car taken into custody

The posters appeared in front of the Orthodox churches last week, following which a native of Kumbazha, Sohil V Simon, registered a complaint. The police took action on the basis of CCTV footage from the area.

Pathanamthitta: A youth Congress worker and an Orthodox youth movement activist, Abel allegedly put up posters against Kerala Health Minister Veena George in front of Orthodox churches in Pathanamthitta. The police took his vehicle into custody.

The posters appeared in front of the Orthodox churches last week, following which a native of Kumbazha, Sohil V Simon, registered a complaint. The police took action on the basis of CCTV footage from the area.

Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

The posters calling on the Health Minister to speak out against the state government's proposed bill pertaining to the Malankara Church were seen next to an Orthodox church's property in Pathanamthitta. They urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure justice.

The Kerala government had proposed to bring a law in the assembly that would put an end to the current conflict between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala. The Orthodox Church had voiced their objection to this idea last month.

The proposed bill would give the Orthodox faction control of the churches while allowing Jacobites to continue leading worship and offering prayers. It was created by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission, which was led by retired Supreme Court judge KT Thomas.

Many police officers showed up at Abels' house on Saturday night, but Congress workers prevented them from taking the vehicle until an inspection warrant was presented, they claimed.

Also Read: PM Modi a good leader; Christians not insecure in India: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Also Read: More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode Waste to Energy contract

Also Read: Kerala to Uttar Pradesh: Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise