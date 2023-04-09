PM Modi a good leader; Christians not insecure in India: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruling India.

Kochi: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Sunday. He termed PM Modi 'a good leader'.

In an interview with a national daily, he said, "Prime Minister Modi is a good leader. He tries to be one and succeeds in doing so. He avoided getting into a fight with anyone. He has been successful in improving India's image abroad. He is really open and welcoming. That is leadership. Also, there are many things common between Hinduism and Christianity. The concept of harmony in Hinduism is very inspiring to me."

Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India.

When asked about some communities feeling insecure, Allencherry said that Muslims may fear that if Hindus get absolute power, they will drive them away. "Their fear is probably based on what's happening in Muslim countries, where other communities are suppressed."

Talking about Christians' perception of the BJP, he said that people will get closer to any party which does good things for them. He added that all three fronts, that is, Congress, Communist Party of India (M), and the Bharatiya Janata Party have a chance in Kerala.

George Allencherry is the major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and also a cardinal of the Catholic Church. He was created a cardinal on 18 February 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

