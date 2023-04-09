Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi a good leader; Christians not insecure in India: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

    Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruling India. 
     

    'PM Modi a good leader; Christians do not have insecurity in India': Cardinal Mar George Alencherry anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Kochi: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Sunday. He termed PM Modi 'a good leader'. 

    Also Read: More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode waste-to-energy contract

    In an interview with a national daily, he said, "Prime Minister Modi is a good leader. He tries to be one and succeeds in doing so. He avoided getting into a fight with anyone. He has been successful in improving India's image abroad.  He is really open and welcoming. That is leadership. Also, there are many things common between Hinduism and Christianity. The concept of harmony in Hinduism is very inspiring to me."

    Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India. 

    When asked about some communities feeling insecure, Allencherry said that Muslims may fear that if Hindus get absolute power, they will drive them away. "Their fear is probably based on what's happening in Muslim countries, where other communities are suppressed."

    Talking about Christians' perception of the BJP, he said that people will get closer to any party which does good things for them. He added that all three fronts, that is, Congress, Communist Party of India (M), and the Bharatiya Janata Party have a chance in Kerala.

    George Allencherry is the major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and also a cardinal of the Catholic Church. He was created a cardinal on 18 February 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

    Also Read: Kerala to Uttar Pradesh: Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise

    Also Read: Kerala train arson case: Terror links cannot be ruled out, says NIA

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE anr

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda unhurt after his car meets with an accident collides with nilgai gcw

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

    Sachin Pilot revolts again announces hunger strike on April 11 against Gehlot's inaction in cases on Vasundhara Raje gcw

    Sachin Pilot revolts again, announces hunger strike against Gehlot's inaction in cases on Vasundhara Raje

    Special Teaser: Ghulam Nabi Azad exposes Rahul Gandhi foreign links on Asianet News Dialogues ANR

    Special Teaser: Ghulam Nabi Azad EXPOSES Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign links' on Asianet News Dialogues

    Kerala train arson case: 'Terrorist links cannot be ruled out', says NIA report anr

    Kerala train arson case: Terror links cannot be ruled out, says NIA

    Recent Stories

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here is why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya against Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here's why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE anr

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda unhurt after his car meets with an accident collides with nilgai gcw

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

    football TAKE A BOW - Social media acclaims Lionel Messi for surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record-ayh

    'TAKE A BOW' - Social media acclaims Lionel Messi for surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon