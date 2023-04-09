Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode Waste to Energy contract

    Zonta Infratech was able to influence choices that benefited the business financially through the then-Chief Secretary Tom Jose, in spite of objections from IAS officer TK Jose.

    More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode Waste to Energy contract anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Kochi: In a major development, more information has surfaced that point towards the controversial company Zonta Infratech Private Limited being given assistance by the Kerala government in order to win the Kozhikode Waste to Energy contract. Zonta Infratech was allegedly able to influence choices that benefited the business financially through the then-Chief Secretary Tom Jose, in spite of objections from IAS officer TK Jose. An audio clip of Dennis Eapen, a former Zonta representative, telling mediator Pauly Antony this has come to light. Asianet News has exclusive access to this clip.

    Also Read: Kerala to Uttar Pradesh: Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise

    Ajith Kumar, a middleman, had already told Asianet News that Zonta Infratech had Tom Jose's assistance. Now, substantial evidence has emerged to back up his claim. A recording of businessmen Dennis Eapen, a Zonta representative, and intermediary Pauly Antony has come to light. The requirements are allegedly met in the business' favour without putting Zonta in jeopardy.

    After releasing the audio clip, Dennis claims that he had talks with several people, always at the instruction of Rajkumar Pillai, the Managing Director of Zonta Infratech. "There are a lot of non-credible people also. So, we have avoided several people by lying to them in that context." Dennis Eapen had said that he was lying to middleman Ajith Kumar and avoided him from the dealings.

    After the conversation between Dennis and Pauly, in March 2019, Zonta's request for a tipping fee of Rs 3500 per tonne of waste arriving at the plant was approved and recommended to the cabinet meeting, according to the minutes of the state-level advisory committee meeting on waste disposal, which was presided over by then Chief Secretary Tom Jose. Later, the government gave its approval.

    Every month, the firm receives crores in tipping fees, which come from our taxes. The question is, who is the sponsor of Zonta firm in Kerala if such big tipping money can be obtained so easily? We need an answer to this query since it indicates corruption.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India reports 5357 fresh infections active COVID cases climb to 32814 gcw

    India reports 5,357 fresh infections, active COVID cases climb to 32,814

    Kerala to Uttar Pradesh Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise gcw

    Kerala to Uttar Pradesh: Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise

    Days after China's renaming drama, India to launch 'Vibrant Village' scheme in Arunachal's border hamlets

    Days after China's renaming drama, India to launch 'Vibrant Village' scheme in Arunachal's 455 border hamlets

    Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2; check details AJR

    Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2; check details

    Adani issue being raked up to brighten Rahul Gandhi's political career': Kiren Rijiju AJR

    'Adani issue being raked up to brighten Rahul Gandhi's political career': Kiren Rijiju

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar REACTS poetically after receiving backlash for his "murder Anushka Sharma's career" remark AHA

    Karan Johar REACTS poetically after backlash for his 'murder Anushka Sharma's career' remark

    Google to soon integrate ChatGPT like AI support confirms Sundar Pichai gcw

    Google to soon integrate ChatGPT-like AI support, confirms Sundar Pichai

    India reports 5357 fresh infections active COVID cases climb to 32814 gcw

    India reports 5,357 fresh infections, active COVID cases climb to 32,814

    Kerala to Uttar Pradesh Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise gcw

    Kerala to Uttar Pradesh: Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise

    Iran police plans to install smart cameras in public places to identify nab unveiled women gcw

    Iran police plans to install 'smart cameras' in public places to identify, nab unveiled women

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon