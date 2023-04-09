More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode Waste to Energy contract

Zonta Infratech was able to influence choices that benefited the business financially through the then-Chief Secretary Tom Jose, in spite of objections from IAS officer TK Jose.

Kochi: In a major development, more information has surfaced that point towards the controversial company Zonta Infratech Private Limited being given assistance by the Kerala government in order to win the Kozhikode Waste to Energy contract. Zonta Infratech was allegedly able to influence choices that benefited the business financially through the then-Chief Secretary Tom Jose, in spite of objections from IAS officer TK Jose. An audio clip of Dennis Eapen, a former Zonta representative, telling mediator Pauly Antony this has come to light. Asianet News has exclusive access to this clip.

Ajith Kumar, a middleman, had already told Asianet News that Zonta Infratech had Tom Jose's assistance. Now, substantial evidence has emerged to back up his claim. A recording of businessmen Dennis Eapen, a Zonta representative, and intermediary Pauly Antony has come to light. The requirements are allegedly met in the business' favour without putting Zonta in jeopardy.

After releasing the audio clip, Dennis claims that he had talks with several people, always at the instruction of Rajkumar Pillai, the Managing Director of Zonta Infratech. "There are a lot of non-credible people also. So, we have avoided several people by lying to them in that context." Dennis Eapen had said that he was lying to middleman Ajith Kumar and avoided him from the dealings.

After the conversation between Dennis and Pauly, in March 2019, Zonta's request for a tipping fee of Rs 3500 per tonne of waste arriving at the plant was approved and recommended to the cabinet meeting, according to the minutes of the state-level advisory committee meeting on waste disposal, which was presided over by then Chief Secretary Tom Jose. Later, the government gave its approval.

Every month, the firm receives crores in tipping fees, which come from our taxes. The question is, who is the sponsor of Zonta firm in Kerala if such big tipping money can be obtained so easily? We need an answer to this query since it indicates corruption.