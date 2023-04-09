Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to Uttar Pradesh: Various states make masks compulsory as COVID cases rise

    Since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 instances across the majority of the nation in recent days, some states have made masks once again required, while others have issued cautionary advice. States are taking prudence and reintroducing certain limitations in light of the increasing incidents.
     

    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    Since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 instances across the majority of the nation in recent days, some states have made masks once again required, while others have issued cautionary advice. In a review meeting earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged states to maintain vigilance and assess the readiness of medical institutions.

    On Monday and Tuesday, a nationwide simulation drill will be conducted to evaluate the emergency preparation of both public and private hospitals.

    Haryana: As a precaution, the Haryana government has made face masks a requirement in public settings. The public has been asked to behave in a Covid-appropriate manner by the state's health agency. 

    Kerala: Kerala has also made masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases. Following a high-level conference to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George stated that COVID-related deaths are typically associated with those over 60 and those who have lifestyle conditions like diabetes.

    Puducherry: The Puducherry government has immediately made wearing a mask in public places mandatory. According to a statement, employees in government offices, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, liquor stores, the hospitality and entertainment industries, and commercial businesses must be required to wear masks.

    Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has made the wearing of masks in crowded areas mandatory for everyone because to the increase of Covid-19 infections across the state.  All samples that test positive for Covid must, by law, be sent for genome sequencing, according to a state government decree. Doctors and paramedical workers should be made aware at hospitals around the state. In addition, hospitals should be evaluated for equipment, supplies, and staff availability. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a "high-priority" directive for relevant staff to make sure that all airports check international travellers. 

    New Delhi: Authorities from Delhi's health department have ordered hospitals, polyclinics, and dispensaries to increase testing due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, sources said on Saturday. The city has seen more than 3,800 coronavirus infections between March 30 and April 7.

