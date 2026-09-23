Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY completes eight years as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights its ₹5 lakh annual family cover, cashless hospitalisation and national portability for eligible beneficiaries.

PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) turned eight on September 23, 2026. The chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, wished the beneficiaries and the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the scheme and talked about the role of the scheme in lowering the burden of financial expenditure on hospitalization.

The PM-JAY scheme was started on September 23, 2018, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The Uttarakhand Health Department stated that the scheme covers eligible families and gives them an amount of ₹5 lakh per family per annum in health cover under secondary and tertiary hospitalization at public and private empanelled hospitals in India.

PM-JAY: ₹5 Lakh Health Cover With Cashless Treatment

One of the important things about the PM-JAY scheme is that it allows cashless treatment under the covered services. It does not make any restrictions on the size of the family, gender or age and pre-existing conditions are covered right from the day the enrolment is done.

It operates on the basis of family floaters, which means that the available amount can be used by one or more than one member from the family.

PM-JAY also covers the cost of medicine, diagnostic tests, hospital accommodation, and other treatments as well. This scheme aims to alleviate the burden of costs incurred due to major hospitalisation on eligible families.

Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana

In Uttarakhand, the state government runs the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana along with the nationwide health insurance scheme. According to the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana of the state government, it provides free and cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year per family.

This becomes particularly pertinent to note in the case of a state that faces difficulties in accessing healthcare due to its geographic nature. The Uttarakhand health department mentions Health and Wellness Centres and telemedicine as other initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility in the state.

Portability on National Level: Accessing Treatments Outside Your State

One more feature of PM-JAY is the portability of the scheme. An eligible beneficiary can avail of the scheme to pay for the treatment of cashless treatment in any empanelled hospital in India, irrespective of their state of residence.

This becomes especially useful for the citizens of Uttarakhand in case they need to visit other states for their treatment.

CM Dhami Stresses Health Security

According to CM Dhami, the scheme is an important milestone on the path toward a healthy India and is instrumental in increasing the accessibility of health services to economically weak families.

On completion of eight years of PM-JAY, its key components – health insurance for an entire family per year, cashless hospitalization, insurance of pre-existing diseases and portability – are the core of health assurance under the scheme.