Asian Games 2026 saw India win two skeet bronze medals on September 23. The men’s and women’s teams reached the podium, taking India’s shooting medal tally to seven.

Indian shooters managed to bag two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in the men's and women's skeet shooting categories on Wednesday, September 23. This was a very good show by India in the sport of shooting at the continental games.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the Indian shooters on this feat and wished them luck for their future contests.

India Men's Skeet Team Bags Bronze in Shoot Off

The Indian men's skeet shooters - Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill had shot 346 points. India and Kazakhstan had the same score and so there was a shoot off to decide which country would get the bronze medal. The Indian team won to take the bronze medal.

Anantjeet shot 119 points, Mairaj had 116 points while Bhavtegh had shot 111. Anantjeet had also qualified for the individual skeet shooting final.

Indian Women’s Skeet Team Makes History

The women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan of India also bagged the bronze medal with a total score of 331.

Each of Raiza and Parinaaz scored 111 points while Maheshwari scored 109. China bagged the gold medal and Kazakhstan won the silver. This bronze medal is also the first time that Indian women have won an Asian Games bronze medal in women’s skeet team event, reported by the Asian Games.

Raiza and Parinaaz qualified for the individual final as well.

CM Rekha Gupta Congratulates Indian Shooters

CM Rekha Gupta congratulated the shooters in her message for their skills, concentration, precision, determination and coordination. She also wishes them well for future competitions.

This congratulation was made as Indian shooting was contributing greatly to India’s campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

India's Medals in Shooting Sport Increases To Seven

With the addition of the two medals in the skeet event, the medal tally of India's shooting sport increased to seven, with four silver and three bronze medals in the Asian Games.

The skeet medals also maintained the medal hopes of some of the Indian athletes individually as well, since both Raiza and Parinaaz made it to the women's individual finals, while Anantjeet qualified for the men's individual final.