Delhi government has launched a Metro awareness drive under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with 36 coaches across five lines carrying information about welfare schemes and public services.

The Delhi Metro passengers are going to see more than the typical advertisements and travel information during their commuting. Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan campaign of the Delhi government, the government has decided to launch a unique initiative whereby the awareness regarding its various schemes and public services will be created using the Metro trains.

On Wednesday, September 23, Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, inaugurated the first of the specially designed Delhi Metro train from the ITO Metro Station.

36 Metro Coaches on Five Lines

As per the initiative, a total of 36 coaches on five lines will be dedicated to the scheme in order to spread information about various schemes of the Delhi government. The Metro trains will run on the following lines:

Red Line

Yellow Line

Blue Line

Green Line

Violet Line

This is a great effort by the government to make the awareness campaigns reach out to a larger number of citizens. Rather than citizens coming to special programs or the government offices just to know about the schemes available to them, information about the same will reach them via the Metro trains.

It has been made clear by the government that the objective is to bring into light schemes that might benefit the citizens and educate them regarding how to avail themselves of the benefit.

Public Campaign Activities Expanded Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

This project is carried out as a part of the Delhi government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan launched on September 17. It comprises a number of public services activities including medical camps, blood donation camps, worker registration, clean-up drives and tree plantations.

The development programs amounting to approximately Rs 13,820 crore have been announced during the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan along with public service activities across all the 70 Assembly constituencies.

Reasons Behind Choosing Metro for Scheme Awareness

Delhi metro is a very important means of travel in the life of the residents of Delhi. By using the metro coaches as the platform for delivering the message of the government, the government is able to reach the masses.

Awareness is often the initial stage for availing the services of a welfare scheme. Knowledge regarding the eligibility criteria, benefits and how to go about the process of getting them determines how one uses them or not.

Metro campaign has thus introduced the element of information within the overall Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in relation to making the citizens aware of the government schemes during their commute within Delhi.