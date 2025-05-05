In a joint operation, the Army and Poonch Police busted a terror hideout in Surankot, recovering 5 IEDs, radio sets, and supplies. This comes amid ongoing LoC tensions and 11 consecutive days of Pakistani ceasefire violations.

Poonch : In a joint operation carried out on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police and the Army's Romeo Force busted a suspected terror hideout in the Surankot village of Poonch, recovering five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), multiple radio sets, wires, binoculars and blankets.

Poonch police released photos from the hideout, showing multiple radio sets and five IEDs that were recovered.



This major bust comes just a day after Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi held a joint security review meeting at PCR Kashmir, which was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, with the primary focus on garnering insights into existing security challenges in the Valley.

Earlier today, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Army responded to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 4 and 5, official said on Monday.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.

On the night of May 3 and 4, the Pakistan Army indulged in small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor districts in J&K, which was retaliated against effectively by the Indian Army. According to the Army, the troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner.

This is the eleventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing began on the night of April 25-26.

On April 30, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.