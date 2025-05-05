Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's envoy in Moscow has sought Russia’s mediation to ease rising tensions with India, citing Russia’s historical role and balanced ties with both nations as key to conflict resolution.

Moscow: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan has approached Russia to mediate and help de-escalate the growing tensions with India. Pakistan’s Ambassador in Moscow, Mohammad Khalid Jamali, has formally requested Russia’s diplomatic intervention, citing its historic role in regional peace efforts and balanced relations with both countries.

In an interview with Russian state news agency TASS, Ambassador Jamali expressed hope that Russia could act as a neutral interlocutor, capable of fostering dialogue and reducing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Referring to the Tashkent Agreement of 1966, where the then Soviet Union facilitated a peace accord between India and Pakistan, Jamali stressed that Moscow’s strategic ties with New Delhi and longstanding relations with Islamabad position it well for such a role.

“Russia has strong bilateral ties with both India and Pakistan. It has the diplomatic credibility and historical experience to play a constructive role in de-escalating the current situation,” said Jamali.

The appeal for Russian mediation comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. In response, the Indian government announced a series of measures aimed at holding Pakistan accountable for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism. These include putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and granting the Indian armed forces full operational freedom to choose their response.

Adding to the diplomatic developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephonic conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on May 2. Lavrov urged both nations to resolve their differences peacefully and referred to past agreements such as the 1972 Simla Accord and the 1999 Lahore Declaration as frameworks for dialogue.

During the call, Lavrov emphasised the importance of avoiding escalation and maintaining regional stability, highlighting Russia’s interest in promoting peace and cooperation in South Asia.

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, global diplomatic efforts, especially those led by strategic partners such as Russia, are being closely watched for their potential to defuse a volatile situation.