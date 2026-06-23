An Indian woman living in France has sparked a widespread conversation online after sharing a video describing how safe she felt while walking home alone in the early hours of the morning.

An Indian woman living in France has sparked a widespread conversation online after sharing a video describing how safe she felt while walking home alone in the early hours of the morning. The woman, identified as Shubhangi Vyas, posted the video on Instagram after attending her convocation celebration and a college-organised party. In the clip, she is seen walking barefoot through the streets of France at around 4:30 am, making her way home alone without any apparent concerns for her safety.

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Vyas said, "Hi, so today was my convocation, and afterwards, my college organised a party for all of us. Right now, it's 4:30 in the morning, and I'm walking home barefoot. There's nobody bothering me, harassing me, or even questioning why I'm out at this hour."

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the sense of security she described and others comparing it to experiences in different parts of the world.

Through her post, Vyas highlighted what she viewed as an environment that allows women to move freely and confidently, even during the late-night hours when safety concerns often become more pronounced.

Expressing her admiration for the experience, she added, "Honestly, where else can we experience this kind of safety and freedom?"

Her remarks resonated with many online, reigniting discussions around women's safety, personal freedom, and the ability to navigate public spaces without fear.