    Police officer killed in J&K hospital shootout; Gangster neutralized in encounter

    During the confrontation, the gangsters resorted to desperate measures, driving their vehicle onto the hospital grounds, where they were eventually cornered by the police. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one gangster was fatally shot, while Sub-Inspector Sharma sustained a severe head injury.

    Police officer killed in Jammu and Kashmir hospital shootout; Gangster neutralized in encounter
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    In a tragic incident at Government Medical College in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, a fierce encounter between gangsters and the police claimed the life of a police officer and led to the death of a gangster. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma sustained critical injuries during the confrontation and tragically succumbed to his wounds.

    According to reports, the encounter ensued after a police team pursued members of the notorious Shunoo Group, allegedly led by Vasudev, into the medical college campus.

    Despite receiving initial treatment in Kathua, the officer was later transferred to Pathankot in Punjab, where he tragically passed away the following morning.

    In tribute to the officer, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma's valor and unwavering bravery in combating criminal elements.

    Expressing profound condolences to the officer's family, Sinha vowed that every sacrifice made by the brave officer would be honored and avenged.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
