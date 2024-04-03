Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Security heightened at Tihar Jail following potential threats to Arvind Kejriwal for 'fame'

    Reports said that Ramaswami was fatally attacked by four undertrials wielding cricket bats around 7 am on May 14. Although the suspects were arrested by the police, the case was transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Following reports over potential threats to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's safety at Tihar Jail, guards are on high alert. According to reports, Tihar's Jail No. 2, where Kejriwal is currently housed, has a troubled history, exemplified by the murder of an inmate named Srikan Ramaswami during a gang conflict in 2021.

    The victim, hailing from Delhi's Ashok Vihar, had been detained in connection with a murder case since 2015.

    Reports said that Ramaswami was fatally attacked by four undertrials wielding cricket bats around 7 am on May 14. Although the suspects were arrested by the police, the case was transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

    Additionally, recent surprise checks within the prison premises uncovered 33 smuggled mobile phones. Despite the challenging environment, CM Kejriwal is allegedly maintaining his routine, albeit with some discomfort. He is following the court-ordered provisions, including video calls with his wife, Sunita, and access to home-cooked meals and medications.

    Kejriwal reportedly engages in early morning yoga sessions, followed by a simple jail breakfast consisting of bread and tea. Throughout the day, he can be seen walking within his cell or engrossed in reading.

    Kejriwal's current custody stems from his remand to judicial custody until April 15, relating to a money laundering case associated with an alleged excise policy scam. As tensions remain high within Tihar Jail, security measures are being heightened to ensure Kejriwal's safety.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
